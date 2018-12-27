“Sometimes, you don’t see value when it’s right in front of you,” Henry T. Casey writes for Laptop. “Back when macOS Mojave launched, I wrote off the Quick Actions feature as unimportant.”

“And then, last week, as I edited fistfuls of images for a series of how-to articles, I discovered how Quick Actions can save me a ton of time,” Casey writes. “nstead of loading Preview or Pixelmator, I just scrolled through a list view in Finder, and clicked the Markup button in the Quick Actions corner.”

Casey writes, “Instantly, I had the ability to edit images, including the crop and box-drawing actions that I rely upon for my how-to articles.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Sometimes, you don’t see value when it’s right in front of you,” i.e. every Windows sufferer and Android settler on the planet. And, yes, if you haven’t used Mojae’s Quick Actions yet, give them a try (we use them in Finder’s Column View) and see how useful they are!