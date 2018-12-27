“Apple’s Services business has grown at a rate of over 20% over the last three years, eclipsing the iPad and Mac to become the company’s second-largest business segment with revenues of about $37 billion last year,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write for Forbes.

“In this note, we take a look at how Apple could potentially double its services revenues – which stood at about $37 billion last year – by fiscal 2022,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write. “The App Store is likely the biggest driver of Apple’s Services revenue, and we estimate that its revenues stood at about $13.5 billion in fiscal 2018… Although Apple’s iPhone sales have been largely stagnant, the installed base is growing at a relatively healthy pace… Bank Of America Merrill Lynch estimates that the iPhone installed base grew at a 15% CAGR over the last two years. If we assume that the user base grows to 1.3 billion by 2022, with paid app installs per user rising to 11, this would translate into revenues of over $21 billion, assuming the price per app and Apple’s take rate remain constant.”

“Apple’s Music business has seen solid growth, with the paying subscriber base rising from 30 million in September 2017 to 50 million in May 2018. We estimate that the figure stood at about 55 million at the end of FY’18,” Trefis Team and Great Speculations write. “If we assume that the average user base number grows to about 75 million users by 2022, a CAGR of about 15%, with monthly ARPU rising to $8, it could translate into revenues of close to $5.5 billion.”

Much more, including iCloud, licensing, fees, other services, the upcoming streaming video offering, and more in the full article here.