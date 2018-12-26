“Apple has been sued by Texas company Fintiv, who describe themselves as a ‘new company created by experienced hands,'” Alex Allegro reports for 9to5Mac. “They are claiming Apple Pay infringes upon an acquired Korean patent that Fintiv owns.”

Allegro reports, “Though touting ‘over 20 years experience,’ Fintiv was founded in 2018 and employs somewhere between 11-50 staff members in the mobile payments and marketing industry.”

“Specifically, the patent covers storing and using digital wallet data on a mobile device with regards to billing agreements or online purchases,” Allegro reports. “Fintiv’s website is unsurprisingly paper thin, offering up lots of corporate stock imagery paired with hyper-marketing speak. While the company lists a prominent ‘products’ header at the top of their site, it only leads you to more Fintiv company overview and a web portal to contact them.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: The full lawsuit has bee uploaded to scribd via Patently Apple‘s Jack Purcher here.