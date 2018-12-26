Allegro reports, “Though touting ‘over 20 years experience,’ Fintiv was founded in 2018 and employs somewhere between 11-50 staff members in the mobile payments and marketing industry.”
“Specifically, the patent covers storing and using digital wallet data on a mobile device with regards to billing agreements or online purchases,” Allegro reports. “Fintiv’s website is unsurprisingly paper thin, offering up lots of corporate stock imagery paired with hyper-marketing speak. While the company lists a prominent ‘products’ header at the top of their site, it only leads you to more Fintiv company overview and a web portal to contact them.”
MacDailyNews Note: The full lawsuit has bee uploaded to scribd via Patently Apple‘s Jack Purcher here.