“While things slow down in Western countries between Christmas and New Year’s Day, ‘Tis the season’ has a different meaning in South Korea,” Florian Mueller reports for FOSS Patents. “Two years ago at this time of the year, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) slammed Qualcomm with a fine. And now BusinessKorea reports that LG Electronics has joined the related antitrust lawsuit.”

“LG’s decision is important since Samsung withdrew from the case last year following a comprehensive business agreement with Qualcomm involving patents, chipsets, and manufacturing,” Mueller reports. “However, depending on how the FTC v. Qualcomm trial (scheduled to start on Friday, January 4) will go, Qualcomm may have to renegotiate its deal with Samsung anyway.”

Mueller reports, “According to BusinessKorea, other complainants in Korea include Apple, Intel, MediaTek, and Huawei.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The more the merrier!