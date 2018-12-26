“In a new supply chain report published today we learn that Apple managed to ramp up their shares in Taiwan’s handset market in November,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “With the exception of Apple most vendors saw their market shares retreat in the month in terms of unit shipments, said the sources.”

“Apple led all others with a 33.6% share in unit shipments, up from 30.4% a month earlier,” Purcher reports. “Samsung ranked second with a 16.7% share, followed by Asustek at 10.4% and Oppo at 8.5%.”

Purcher reports, “Meanwhile, Apple accounted a majority 65.9% share in the month in terms of sales value, followed by Samsung at 10.6%, Oppo at 4.9%, Asustek at 4.6%, Huawei at 4.2% and Sony Mobile at 3.6%.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: YKBAID. The top 10 bestselling smartphones in Taiwan (November 2018): 1. Apple iPhone XR 128GB

2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

3. Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB

4. Apple iPhone XR 64GB

5. Apple iPhone XS 256GB

6. Oppo AX5

7. Oppo R17

8. Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB

9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB and

10. Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB