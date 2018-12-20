“Apple’s new Blackmagic eGPU Pro, first introduced alongside the Mac mini and MacBook Air in late October, can now be purchased from the online Apple Store,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Orders placed today for the $1,199 new eGPU are set to be delivered from January 15 to January 23,” Clover reports. “It’s not known how much stock Apple has available, so those delivery times could slip after the first orders are placed.”

Clover reports, “The Blackmagic eGPU Pro features a Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics processor with 8GB HBM2 memory, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 85W of power delivery.”



