“This week the European Patent Office published two major patent applications from Apple that relates to biometrics and more specifically to both Face and Touch ID on the same iPhone,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“While 99% of the patent is about setting up Face ID and using it in different scenarios,” Purcher reports, “Apple does mention Touch ID once in patent point # 1061 as follows in-part: ‘In response to detecting the predefined operation and in accordance with a determination that biometric authentication (e.g., Touch ID, Face ID) via the one or more biometric sensors is available, the electronic device on the display … will cause credentials to be submitted via the credential submission user the interface element.'”

Apple patent application diagrams “illustrate the option to use Touch ID if Face ID fails and a password if both biometrics fail,” Purcher reports. “This idea was either dropped by Apple or could be something being seriously considered in the future.”

MacDailyNews Take: We haven’t missed Touch ID since the day we got our iPhone X units, November 3, 2017.