“Tis the season for a pile of packages on the front porch and the dastardly Grinches who pilfer them, so enter YouTuber Mark Rober who went to great lengths to punish porch pirates nabbing boxes off doorsteps,” Marcus Gilmer reports for Mashable.

In the video, “Rober walks us through his problem (someone swiping his packages) and comes up with a brilliant solution (a magnificent glitter bomb),” Gilmer reports. “And, boy, does he go all in with his contraption, featuring multiple cell phones to record the action, GPS, lots and lots of glitter, and even fart spray.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We love it! Package thieves deserve comeuppance – safe comeuppance, of course – and to contemplate their life choices.