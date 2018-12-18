“What is the most essential Apple gadget?” Chris Taylor writes for Mashable. “Put another way: Which of the trillion-dollar company’s beautifully-designed devices would a jaded Apple fanboy like me most miss, if I was forced to switch to competing products?”

“The most irreplaceable Apple device in my house right now is the little streaming engine that could: the $179 Apple TV 4K ,” Taylor writes. “My wife and I were skeptics, but took the plunge and bought one this time last year, back when Amazon Prime (finally!) became available on Apple TVs. And for almost every day of the 365 since then, its smart features, accurate voice-based search and jaw-dropping visuals have surprised and delighted us — more than enough to make up for the price tag. ”

“None of the cheaper streaming boxes come anywhere close,” Taylor writes. “Neither my wife nor I are fans of Siri in its iPhone iteration; for everyday questions, we find our Alexa devices to be more intelligent and understanding. So it was a shock to discover that the Apple TV version of Siri, where you talk into the remote, is by far the most accurate voice assistant I’ve ever used.”

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: No, we wouldn’t place it above our Macs, iPad, or iPhones, but – since we cut the cord – Apple TV 4K is what delivers everything (PlayStation Vue, Netflix Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, etc.) to our glorious Sony 4K screens. Removing Apple TV 4K from our homes would arise such a clatter, we understand exactly what Taylor’s saying.