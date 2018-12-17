“RenderMan, as it’s known, came out of ILM’s computer graphics team (the same one that would later spin off into its own company called Pixar),” Rubin writes. “It started as a powerful algorithm, but then became something greater—a graphical interface. ‘Up until that point,’ says Catmull, ‘the look, the lighting, essentially had to be done by programmers’ …RenderMan, though, allowed effects artists to realize their visions without needing to write code.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The first film to use RenderMan was Tin Toy (1988). We call it “Scary Baby.”
Our goal is to make Renderman and Iceman the system software of the 90’s. — Steve Jobs, 1991
