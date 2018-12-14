“The redesigned Apple Pencil has a matte finish, and it looks more like a normal pencil that the previous version. It feels fantastic in the hand, and drawing with it is incredibly natural,” Chokkattu reports. “It works well for editing photos in Adobe Lightroom CC: Using the Pencil to control sliders for contrast, exposure, and other settings was easy, but we did notice it’s not as fast as a mouse or trackpad. We edited photos slower than we would have on a laptop.”
“We’ve fallen in love with the 12.9-inch screen size of the iPad Pro. It’s vast, and perfect for drawing or binge-watching the entire season of House on Haunted Hill on Netflix (as we did on the 13-hour flight). But looking back, we would have preferred to use the 11-inch iPad Pro for traveling instead,” Chokkattu reports. “Face ID has replaced Touch ID on the tablet, and we’re happy with the change. We don’t need to do anything but look at the iPad for it to unlock, and while it doesn’t save any time, it’s simply far more convenient that using a fingerprint sensor. It works in portrait and landscape orientation too, unlike the iPhone, and we never had a problem with its face-detection ability. It’s excellent. You know what else we like? Gesture navigation that came to all supported iPads in iOS 12. It’s a more natural way to interact with a tablet.”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: The removal of the antiquated Home button and the addition of iOS gestures is the biggest iPad upgrade ever. We love the new iPad Pros! The jump to the A12X Bionic is no small leap, either.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]