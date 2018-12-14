“We’re now only three weeks away from the Federal Trade Commission v. Qualcomm antitrust trial in the Northern District of California, and Judge Lucy H. Koh has again asserted her authority and demonstrated her unrelenting focus on the facts that really matter,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Paents. “On Thursday, she flatly rejected an 11th-hour attempt by Qualcomm to delay or derail the FTC’s push for injunctive relief (the FTC is seeking to ‘redress and prevent recurrence of Qualcomm’s conduct’) by introducing evidence more recent than March 30, 2018, and at the end of her sharp ruling told Qualcomm one more time that ‘[t]he January 2019 trial will address both liability and remedy.'”
“The fact that Intel’s deal with Apple is not new per se (though the scope of that partnership may have expanded lately) diminishes the probative value of anything that Intel and Apple may have done together, or may have decided to do together, since late March,” Mueller writes. “As for the 5G part, Judge Koh doesn’t mention Qualcomm’s deal with Samsung, but the fact that this modification of an agreement with the world’s largest smartphone maker (at least by some measure) occurred prior to the cutoff date also suggests that whatever other deals were struck in the second or third quarter of 2018 won’t present a fundamentally new situation. And it could be that Judge Koh already sees a certain likelihood of Qualcomm being ordered to renegotiate patent license agreements at the end of this. In that case, the probative value of such contracts might be zero.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, when all of this is said, done, and appealed, Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, will finally end!
