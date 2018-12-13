“Administrative law judge Thomas Pender, a now-retired member of the ITC tribunal that hears patent infringement cases, ruled in September that Apple infringed one of the patents, but cleared the company of infringing the other two,” Wolfe reports. “Pender recommended the agency not grant Qualcomm the relief the San Diego, California-based chipmaker had sought, saying it was not in the U.S. interest.”
“The ITC said on Wednesday it would review whether the one patent was indeed infringed and also whether it was right to not grant Qualcomm relief,” Wolfe reports. “Pender’s decision on the other two patents would not be reviewed, it said.”
MacDailyNews Take: The ban would affect only the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X which contain Intel chips that work only on AT&T and T-Mobile.
The ITC says its decision will hinge on three factors:
• How long it would take Apple to design around Qualcomm’s patented battery-saving technology;
• what national security concerns would be implicated by an sales ban; and
• whether a limited import ban could be adopted.
The ITC also wants more information on Intel’s claim it would exit the market for high-end chips if an import ban is implemented.
It is obvious that the issue of national security should be a matter of pre-eminent importance in this investigation, especially when 5G development, innovation, control, and dominance will so dramatically affect competitive conditions in the U.S. economy in the long run. If the commission does issue an exclusion order as Qualcomm requests, it will do so with the near certainty there will be real harm to the United States on a potentially very broad basis. — ITC Judge Thomas Pender, September 2018
Even if the ITC tribunal issues an import ban in its final decision, due before February 19, 2019, it could be vetoed by President Donald Trump’s administration.
