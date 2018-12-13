“Samsung’s latest bendable screen technology has been stolen and sold to two Chinese companies, according to prosecutors in South Korea,” Sherisse Pham reports for CNN Business. “The Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office charged 11 people on Thursday with stealing tech secrets from Samsung, the office said in a statement.”

“The prosecutors allege that a Samsung supplier leaked blueprints of Samsung’s ‘flexible OLED edge panel 3D lamination’ to a company that it had set up. That company then sold the tech secrets to the Chinese firms for nearly $14 million, according to the prosecutors,” Pham reports. “They did not name the people or companies involved in the theft.”

Pham reports, “Prosecutors said Samsung invested six years and some 150 billion won ($130 million) to develop the bendable screen.”

Read more in the full article here.

