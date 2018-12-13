“The prosecutors allege that a Samsung supplier leaked blueprints of Samsung’s ‘flexible OLED edge panel 3D lamination’ to a company that it had set up. That company then sold the tech secrets to the Chinese firms for nearly $14 million, according to the prosecutors,” Pham reports. “They did not name the people or companies involved in the theft.”
Pham reports, “Prosecutors said Samsung invested six years and some 150 billion won ($130 million) to develop the bendable screen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Karma, you beautiful bitch!
Although the theft of IP worth a mere $130 million pales in comparison with stealing the iPhone, so Karma’s got her work cut out for her.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Eric” for the heads up.]