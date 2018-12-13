“Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a limited series starring Jennifer Garner and executive produced by JJ Abrams,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,’ based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein, follows a group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant,” Otterson reports. “The series reunites Garner and Abrams, who first collaborated on the ABC series ‘Alias.’ Garner starred in the drama series, which Abrams created.”

Otterson reports, “Garner most recently starred in the HBO series ‘Camping.'”

