“Apple has dozens of medical doctors working across its various teams, say two people familiar with the company’s hiring, showing how serious it is about health tech,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC.

“These hires are not just for show, according to people familiar with the doctors and their roles,” Farr reports. “CNBC was able to locate 20 physicians at Apple via LinkedIn searches and sources familiar, and other people said as many as 50 doctors work there.”

“The number of doctors on staff is an indication that Apple is serious about helping customers manage disease, and not just wellness or fitness,” Farr reports. “Many are working on Apple Watch, which has a variety of different product groups focusing on health sensors (several teams contain an embedded doctor, according to people familiar). Some are on the health records group, helping develop the company’s software to aggregate patient medical information and store it securely, and others are doing research and development work. ”

