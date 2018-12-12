“Following an extensive search, Apple has recruited Sony’s Tamara Hunter to serve as its head of casting,” Lesley Goldberg reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “Hunter, who spent the past two years as head of feature casting for Sony Pictures Entertainment, will serve in the same capacity and oversee film and TV projects for Apple. She will report to former Sony Pictures Television duo Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.”

“During her tenure at Sony, Hunter oversaw feature film casting for the studio and its Columbia, TriStar, Screen Gems and animation units. She has worked on blockbuster hits including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Venom, The Equalizer 2, Hotel Transylvania and the upcoming Charlie’s Angels, Men in Black, You Are My Friend and Miss Bala,” Goldberg reports. “Before moving to SPE in 2016, Hunter was vp casting at 20th Century Fox, where she worked on Deadpool, X-Men: Apocalypse and Hidden Figures.”

Goldberg reports, “Hunter, who has a bachelor’s from UCLA school of theater, film and TV, becomes the latest Sony exec to move to Apple and joins head of unscripted Kim Rozenfeld, among others.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Tamara Hunter; cast some hits for Apple!