“It is also Samsung’s first smartphone without a headphone jack, much to the amusement of iPhone users, as Samsung has mocked Apple for over two years over its decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016, a trend that has continued through to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,” Rossignol reports. “Earlier this year, Samsung mocked the iPhone X’s lack of a headphone jack in one of its ‘Ingenius’ ads promoting the Galaxy S9.”
“Samsung isn’t the first tech giant to mock Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack, only to follow suit,” Rossignol reports. “Google poked fun at the iPhone 7’s lack of headphone jack while unveiling its original Pixel smartphone in 2016, and then the Pixel 2 launched without one just a year later.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple leads. All others follow. As usual.
The shameless insolence required for these IP-infringing follower thieves, Samsung and Google, to mock anything from the very company that defined the smartphone for them, and everyone else, handing them billions in profits, is immeasurable and pitiable.
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
