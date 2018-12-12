“The Galaxy A8s… is Samsung’s first smartphone with an Infinity-O display, which has a nearly edge-to-edge, uninterrupted design beyond a small hole for the front-facing camera,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“It is also Samsung’s first smartphone without a headphone jack, much to the amusement of iPhone users, as Samsung has mocked Apple for over two years over its decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016, a trend that has continued through to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR,” Rossignol reports. “Earlier this year, Samsung mocked the iPhone X’s lack of a headphone jack in one of its ‘Ingenius’ ads promoting the Galaxy S9.”

“Samsung isn’t the first tech giant to mock Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack, only to follow suit,” Rossignol reports. “Google poked fun at the iPhone 7’s lack of headphone jack while unveiling its original Pixel smartphone in 2016, and then the Pixel 2 launched without one just a year later.”

Read more in the full article here.