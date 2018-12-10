“Like most of Apple’s products, including its MacBook laptops, iPhones, iPad tablets and even its accessories, the iMac 27.5-inch is a thing of beauty,” IT Pro writes. “An all-in-one is also something that’s become somewhat of a luxury, with only a handful of companies now producing them. So unsurprising that Apple’s particular computer and screen combo is one of our favourites.”

“The iMac 27.5-inch is a little old now compared to its iMac Pro buddy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not well worth a compliment or two,” IT Pro writes. “It should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that the iMac is an absolutely gorgeous piece of technology, both inside and out. It still looks like a slice of the future, despite not having changed much in more than three years, and it goes like a bat out of hell.”

“The iMac also includes one of the best 5K displays we’ve ever seen – there are TVs that don’t look this good. Viewed through that lens, the 27in iMac starts to look like a bit of a bargain,” IT Pro writes. “As with every iMac before it for the past five years, the 2017 model is a powerhouse, perfectly suited to creative and design work.”

Much more in the full review here.

MacDailyNews Take: