“Rumors of slow iPhone XS and XR sales are hard to substantiate, with the company stepping back from providing information on how many smartphones it is selling,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “But it does seem clear that the amazing growth of previous years is leveling off somewhat, whether because the new phones are more expensive or haven’t wooed customers away from their current phones.”

“The iPhone is, of course, a huge chunk of Apple’s business. In the most recent quarter, it accounted for 59 percent of the company’s revenue. Even if sales do start slowing or, eventually, declining, the company’s still going to be selling plenty of iPhones for years to come,” Moren writes. “But every product has a lifecycle — just ask the iPod — and Apple is all too aware of that. That’s just one reason that the company has worked hard to position itself for the future.”

“Futureproofing goes beyond just expanding Services to sell to people,” Moren writes. “Apple’s always been at its best when innovation has been its driving force and while Tim Cook has taken plenty of digs in comparison to his predecessor, he’s still managed to press forward for one of Apple’s biggest new initiatives: health.”

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple has a lot of irons in the fire, AR on iPhone and iPad, AR glasses, streaming content, biometrics, autonomous driving, chip design, and very likely much more that we don’t know about.