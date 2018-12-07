“Apple on Thursday sent out a rare push notification promoting its latest iPhone XR and XS models to iPhone Upgrade Program members, continuing an advertising blitz that began with a limited time trade-in offer last month,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“The advertisement showed up this afternoon as a push notification from the Apple Store app for iOS. How Apple generated the recipient list — and how large that list is — is unclear, but the promotion specifically targets iPhone Upgrade Program customers,” Campbell reports. “‘Your new iPhone is ready. Choose iPhone XR or iPhone XS and speed through your upgrade today with the iPhone Upgrade Program,’ the ad reads.”

“Bening insofar as advertisements are concerned, the blurb is notable for Apple, a company that rarely turns to push notifications in an attempt to goose sales,” Campbell reports.

Aren’t advertising notifications like this against App Review guidelines? I’m thinking it’s section 4.5.3 which clearly states “Do not use Apple Services to spam, phish, or send unsolicited messages to customers, including Game Center, Push Notifications, etc.” pic.twitter.com/cdcq1lhaTF — Steve Lederer 🤔 (@stevieled5) December 7, 2018

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Are you a participant in Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program? If so, did you get the push notification?