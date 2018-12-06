“UBS maintains a Buy rating on Apple, but cuts the target from $225 to $210,” Brandy Betz reports for Seeking Alpha.

“Analyst Timothy Arcuri says iPhone purchase intention is ‘down across the board’ with particular weakness in the U.S. and China,” Betz reports. “The firm’s proprietary survey showed U.S. buying intent dropping to a five-year low, matching the iPhone 6S. Only 18% of respondents planned to buy a new iPhone in the next year, down from 21% last year and the 17% of October 2015.”

Betz reports, “The survey included 6,900 consumers across five countries and happened after the XS and XS Max were launched.”

Read more in the full article here.