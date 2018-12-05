“A copy of the February 1984 premiere issue of Macworld magazine signed by Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs will be up for auction on the RR Auction website between December 6 and December 13,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Jobs signed the magazine at the grand opening of Apple’s iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York on May 19, 2006, writing ‘to Matt, steven jobs’ on the front cover, which features a photo of Jobs posing with a trio of original Macintosh computers,” Rossignol reports. “The magazine is listed in fine condition with light handling and edge wear. ”

Rossignol reports, “The premiere issue of Macworld magazine is considered to be scarce and desirable in its own right, while Jobs was often reluctant to provide his autograph, so this is a rare collectible estimated to fetch at least $10,000 at auction. There is both photo and video proof of Jobs signing the magazine, along with letters of authenticity from verification services Beckett and PSA/DNA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Loosen up those purse strings!