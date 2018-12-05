“Jobs signed the magazine at the grand opening of Apple’s iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York on May 19, 2006, writing ‘to Matt, steven jobs’ on the front cover, which features a photo of Jobs posing with a trio of original Macintosh computers,” Rossignol reports. “The magazine is listed in fine condition with light handling and edge wear. ”
Rossignol reports, “The premiere issue of Macworld magazine is considered to be scarce and desirable in its own right, while Jobs was often reluctant to provide his autograph, so this is a rare collectible estimated to fetch at least $10,000 at auction. There is both photo and video proof of Jobs signing the magazine, along with letters of authenticity from verification services Beckett and PSA/DNA.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Loosen up those purse strings!