“Following reports of production cuts and slow sales of the 2018 iPhones, Apple has launched a new promotion on its website touting the iPhone XR as available ‘from $449,’ rather than its actual price of $749,” Liam Tung writes for ZDNet.

“It’s the latest step in Apple’s recent marketing efforts to spur iPhone sales and comes a week after it kicked off a promotional trade-in deal, which offers up to $100 more in credit to consumers who purchase an iPhone XS or iPhone XR,” Tung writes. “This move happened around the launch of the iPhone XR in late October, a month after the iPhone XS and XS Max became available.”

“The new way of positioning the iPhone XR as a $449 device appeared on Apple’s website on Sunday,” Tung writes. “Apple’s website explains in fine print that ‘$449 reflects price of iPhone XR after trade-in of iPhone 7 Plus,’ which under Apple’s promotional trade-in campaign offers $300 credit toward a 2018 iPhone.”

Read more in the full article here.