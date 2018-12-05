“Bloomberg is back with a story that presents Apple’s trade-in program as being an example of desperate price slashing in response to supposedly flagging sales of what Apple has actually stated is its most popular phone —the iPhone XR,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“Writing for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman cited an unnamed ‘person familiar with the situation’ as provocatively portraying the work of Apple’s marketing team to sell more iPhones as being a ‘fire drill’ and ‘a possible admission’ that new iPhones ‘may have been selling below some expectations,'” Dilger writes. “As Roger Fingas reported on Tuesday, AppleInsider spoke with sources actually inside Apple, who stated that the moves were in no way a ‘fire drill’ as described by Bloomberg but rather a ‘normal seasonal response to expected consumer trends,’ although they said they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the company.”

“In dramatic contrast, Google relentlessly advertised its Pixel 2 phone online last year, offering buyers $300 off with ‘no trade-in required,’ if only they would please take delivery of the device the search giant invested incredible amounts of money into developing, advertising and promoting as the highest rated cameraphone,” Dilger writes. “But rather than presenting Google’s fire sale as an obvious sign of weak demand for Pixel, Bloomberg provided disproportionate, informercial-like coverage of Google’s Pixel products without any concern for how well they were selling. ”

