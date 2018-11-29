“The war between Windows and MacOS has waged for decades,” Matthew S. Smith writes for Digital Trends. “Now, it’s getting dark. Dark mode.”

“Apple and Microsoft have added dark mode support as a feature,” Smith writes. “Both MacOS and Windows now let you switch to it with just the click of a button. That’s great, but you may wonder – who’s the darkest of them all?”

“Either will keep you happy most of the time, but differences do appear when you dig deeper. Here’s the big one; Windows 10’s dark mode only applies to Universal Windows Platform apps. It doesn’t change older, legacy interfaces. That includes Explorer, Task Manager, and all the old Control Panel menus, some of which still don’t have their function replicated in Windows 10’s Settings Menu,” Smith writes. “That spoils the feature. The developers, prosumers, and enthusiasts who want dark mode the most are also the people who frequently seek out and use the legacy interfaces that don’t benefit from dark mode.”

“One operating system is darker than the other,” Smith writes. “macOS offers a better experience, with a complete implementation of dark mode across first-party menus and applications. Congratulations, Apple. Your darkness is unmatched.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Mac beats Microsoft’s Windows. Apple’s macOS offers a better experience than Microsoft’s Windows. So, what else is new?