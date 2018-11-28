“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has been little affected by a cutback in chip orders for Apple’s new iPhones as many of its other fabless clients are queuing for its 7nm process capacity, according to industry sources,” Monica Chen and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes. “But most other iPhone supply chain partners are expected to see their revenues decline starting November on Apple reducing orders amid lackluster sales performance for its new devices, the sources said.”

“On another front, as Apple has reportedly enforced a second wave of order reduction in the wake of weaker-than-expected sales for its new iPhones, many other Taiwan supply chain partners are beginning to feel the pinch in November,” Chen and Ke report. “iPhone camera lens supplier Largan Precision, for instance, has estimated its November revenues will fall from October. Career Technology, a supplier of flexible PCBs for iPhones, have recently laid off 110 dispatched workers to cope with order cuts by Apple.”

Chen and Ke report, “An iPhone assembler has also advanced its workforce trimming project, seeking to reduce personnel cost and other expenses to counter the greater-than-expected reduction of orders.”

