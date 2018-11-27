“New tariffs on consumer products like the iPhone wouldn’t hurt Apple too much, UBS says,” Ethel Jiang reports for Business Insider. “Fears over such tariffs were highlighted Monday when President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he was prepared to slap tariffs on the rest of Chinese goods not already subject to duties, including some consumer goods such as iPhones and iPads. He also told The Journal it was ‘highly unlikely’ that the US would exit this week’s G20 summit with an agreement to hold off on increasing duties already in place on Chinese goods.”

“The UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri said those threats could simply be a ‘negotiating tactic’ ahead of the G20 summit, when Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Jiang reports. “He also said that ‘Apple could ultimately mitigate any tariff impacts’ if Trump goes ahead with the plan.”

It is unclear whether the incremental tariffs would be at 10% or 25%, but assuming a 10% rate, we estimate an earnings per share impact of ~$0.33 (~2.5%) on our baseline F2019E EPS of $13.06 assuming implementation in March quarter and assuming Apple would absorb the incremental costs rather than passing them on to consumers. — UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri

