“Fortunately, a number of third-party applications pick up the slack. After trying quite a few, we think the best two are AutoSleep and Pillow,” Cross writes. “They’re reliable, attractive, informative, and best of all, they track sleep automatically.”
Cross writes, “All you need to do is wear your Apple Watch to bed.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch 4 seems to be better than Apple Watch 3 was for battery life, but either should do the all-day wear plus sleep-tracking trick – provided you set aside a 45-minute block of charging at some point the next morning.
