“The Apple Watch Series 4 is a fantastic upgrade to Apple’s wrist-wearable accessory, but it’s still missing a key competitive feature: sleep tracking,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “Each year, we hope the new version of watchOS will add integrated sleep tracking, and each year we’re disappointed.”

“Fortunately, a number of third-party applications pick up the slack. After trying quite a few, we think the best two are AutoSleep and Pillow,” Cross writes. “They’re reliable, attractive, informative, and best of all, they track sleep automatically.”

Cross writes, “All you need to do is wear your Apple Watch to bed.”

