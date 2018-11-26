“As rumored last week, Apple is indirectly lowering the price of the iPhone XR in Japan through larger carrier subsidies. On a 24 month contract, new customers to NTT Docomo can save about $100 over the life of their plan with the new reduced price,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“The carrier business model in Japan relies on device subsidies to attract customers, similar to how the US smartphone market used to work. Total instalments for iPhone XR 64 GB on a 24 month contract would total 36,000 yen before this announcement,” Mayo reports. “Now, the device cost drops to 24,000 yen (excluding the price of the mandatory contract fees).”

“Including a typical contract package, iPhone XR 64 GB on NTT Docomo is now available for around 7000 yen ($62) per month,” Mayo reports. ” We would expect other carriers in Japan to follow suit and match the lower prices in the coming days.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully that’s enough to move some more XR units. If there actually is an issue with iPhone XR sales — and the jury is still way out on that one — that could be a good thing for Apple as it could mean that when spending over $750 on an iPhone, more people than ever say to themselves, “Well, I might as well get the very best one available,” and buy the iPhone Xs Max over iPhone XR. This would positively impact Apple’s iPhone ASP, of course. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2018 SEE ALSO:

