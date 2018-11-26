“You know how the iPad is a consumption device, like a kind of digital baby spoon? And that Apple’s tablet computer can’t be used for ‘real work?'” Charlie Sorrel reports for Cult of Mac. “Well, Grammy award-winning music producer Henny Tha Bizness disagrees. He uses the iPad exclusively to make music. He also thinks that in a decade, if you haven’t switched to iPad for music production, you’ll be left behind.”

“Henny loves the iPad because it’s immediate,” Sorrel reports. “It takes him back to when he was 18 years old, and could just jam out with music ideas instead of futzing with the tools the whole time.”

“His main app, which he’s demoed in lots of other videos, is Blocs Wave, a loop-sampling and triggering app,” Sorrel reports. “It lets you quickly build song ideas from your own recordings, as well as grabbing loops from its store.”



MacDailyNews Take: There’s a great video from Jonathan Morrison!