“But Singapore Airlines wants to change that for its pilots — and it’s leveraging Apple’s iPad to do so to make the ‘pilot duty process’ easier for its frequent flyers,” Low reports. “The airline started looking into this back in 2015, before rolling out iPads loaded with two essential custom apps, FlyNow and Roster. These iPads are secured with Apple’s TouchID, letting them ditch the previously used two-factor authentication dongles pilots had to carry around. That’s on top of the other apps that give pilots detailed weather information and flight charting information.”
“Singapore Airlines isn’t the only aviation company that’s tapping on Apple’s iPad for cockpit use — British Airways also rolled out its own version of piloting apps earlier this year. You can bet other airlines aren’t lagging far behind either,” Low reports. “All of which leaves just one question: Where are the Android tablets in all of this?”
MacDailyNews Take: Where are the Android tablets in all of this?
SOL. Android tablets are insecure garbage with blown up Android phone apps which are themselves to many cases nothing more than watered down ports of iOS apps.
Bottom line: One of the word’s greatest airlines with the world’s greatest tablet!
