Some examples:
• Apple 13″ MacBook Pro, Retina, Touch Bar, 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray, MPXW2LL/A
– List Price: $1,999
– Amazon Price: $1,549
– You Save: $450.00 (23%)
• Apple Mac mini, 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Mac OS, Silver, MGEQ2LL/A
– List Price: $999
– Amazon Price: $949
– You Save: $50.00 (5%)
• Apple iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Silver
– List Price: $379
– Amazon price: $299.99
– You Save: $79.01 (21%)
• Apple iPad Pro 2nd 12.9″ with Wi-Fi 2017 Model, 256GB, Grey (Refurbished)
– Amazon Price: $709.95
• Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (Multiple colors)
– List Price $299.95
– Amazon Price: $239.95
– You Save: $60.00 (20%)
There are tons of Mac, iPad, iPhones, Apple accessories, Beats headphones, and more.
Check out everything on Apple at Amazon.
MacDailyNews Note: Some of these items are going quickly, so if you’re interested in Apple at Amazon deals, you’ve been warned.
• Shop Apple iPhone on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple iMac on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple Mac mini on Amazon here.
• Shop Apple iPad and iPad Pro on Amazon here.
SEE ALSO:
Apple slashes MacBook and MacBook Pro prices by up to $300 on Amazon – November 20, 2018
Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro comes to Amazon; plus up to $380 off 2017 iPad Pro models – November 20, 2018
Amazon’s deal with Apple should benefit plenty of customers, but puts the hurt on small sellers – November 19, 2018
Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell new iPhones, iPads, and more worldwide – November 9, 2018