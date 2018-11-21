Apple and Amazon recently partnered up to officially bring Apple products to Amazon. The effort is called, simply, Apple at Amazon and three are big savings to be found.

Some examples:

• Apple 13″ MacBook Pro, Retina, Touch Bar, 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray, MPXW2LL/A

– List Price: $1,999

– Amazon Price: $1,549

– You Save: $450.00 (23%)

• Apple Mac mini, 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Mac OS, Silver, MGEQ2LL/A

– List Price: $999

– Amazon Price: $949

– You Save: $50.00 (5%)

• Apple iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Silver

– List Price: $379

– Amazon price: $299.99

– You Save: $79.01 (21%)

• Apple iPad Pro 2nd 12.9″ with Wi-Fi 2017 Model, 256GB, Grey (Refurbished)

– Amazon Price: $709.95

• Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (Multiple colors)

– List Price $299.95

– Amazon Price: $239.95

– You Save: $60.00 (20%)

There are tons of Mac, iPad, iPhones, Apple accessories, Beats headphones, and more.

Check out everything on Apple at Amazon.