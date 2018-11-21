Apple and Amazon recently partnered up to officially bring Apple products to Amazon. The effort is called, simply, Apple at Amazon and three are big savings to be found.

Some examples:

• Apple 13″ MacBook Pro, Retina, Touch Bar, 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray, MPXW2LL/A
– List Price: $1,999
Amazon Price: $1,549
– You Save: $450.00 (23%)

• Apple Mac mini, 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Mac OS, Silver, MGEQ2LL/A
– List Price: $999
Amazon Price: $949
– You Save: $50.00 (5%)

• Apple iPad mini 4 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Silver
– List Price: $379
Amazon price: $299.99
– You Save: $79.01 (21%)

• Apple iPad Pro 2nd 12.9″ with Wi-Fi 2017 Model, 256GB, Grey (Refurbished)
Amazon Price: $709.95

• Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (Multiple colors)
– List Price $299.95
Amazon Price: $239.95
– You Save: $60.00 (20%)

There are tons of Mac, iPad, iPhones, Apple accessories, Beats headphones, and more.

Check out everything on Apple at Amazon.

MacDailyNews Note: Some of these items are going quickly, so if you’re interested in Apple at Amazon deals, you’ve been warned.

• Shop Apple iPhone on Amazon here.
Shop Apple MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro on Amazon here.
Shop Apple iMac on Amazon here.
Shop Apple Mac mini on Amazon here.
Shop Apple iPad and iPad Pro on Amazon here.

SEE ALSO:
Apple slashes MacBook and MacBook Pro prices by up to $300 on Amazon – November 20, 2018
Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro comes to Amazon; plus up to $380 off 2017 iPad Pro models – November 20, 2018
Amazon’s deal with Apple should benefit plenty of customers, but puts the hurt on small sellers – November 19, 2018
Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell new iPhones, iPads, and more worldwide – November 9, 2018