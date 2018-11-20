“Apple in 2018 is planning to hold a four day ‘shopping’ event that will presumably see Apple products available at a discount or with some kind of gift with purchase,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“On Apple’s website, there is a blank shopping event page that will presumably be populated with deals when Black Friday rolls around, and Apple today sent out teaser emails to customers letting them know about the upcoming sale,” Clover reports. “Apple’s shopping event will kick off on Friday, November 23 and it will last until Monday, November 26, aka Cyber Monday, another popular day for deals. ”

MacDailyNews Take: Last month, Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly made the following predictions for Apple’s 2018 Shopping Event (we’ll see how close his list tracks with reality very soon): • Save $200 on the Apple iPhone XR with Qualified Activation

• Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR – Up to $300 Gift Card when activating a new instalment plan

• Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Display for $674 (save $325)

• Apple MacBook 12-inch Display for $1,049 (save $250)

• Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Display for $1,049 (save $250)

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch Display for $229 (save $100)

• Apple iPad Mini 4 for $239 (save $160)

• Apple Watch Series 4 with $30 Gift Card – $399.99 (no discount)

• Apple Watch Series 4 for $379.99 (save $20) SEE ALSO:

