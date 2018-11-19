“Once you’ve got the app up and running on your iPhone or iPad, you can create shortcuts by tapping the Create Shortcut button on the Library tab,” Nield writes. “Switch to the Gallery tab to see some examples you can use, provided by Apple. Finished shortcuts can be launched through Siri, through a widget on the Today View, or through the app itself.”
“To set options for a shortcut, including its name, tap the toggle switches icon in the top right corner on the shortcut page — it’s here you can decide if you want to assign a Siri voice command to launch the combination of actions you’ve put together,” Nield writes. “The easiest way to explain how these shortcuts work is to give you a few examples, and so…”
Check out all of David’s examples of Siri Shortcuts here.
MacDailyNews Take:
