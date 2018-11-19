“Those comments were primarily directed at Facebook and Google, the two biggest tech companies that make most of their money from advertising based on user data,” Kovach reports. “But that hasn’t stopped Apple from working with the companies it disagrees with. Facebook and Google’s apps are available in Apple’s App Store, for example, and Apple accepts billions of dollars a year from Google so Google can be the default search engine in the Safari web browser.”
“In an interview with Axios on HBO Sunday night, Axios technology correspondent Ina Fried asked Cook why,” Kovach reports. “‘I think their search engine is the best,’ Cook said, adding that Apple has added controls to the Safari browser to keep companies like Google from tracking your browsing history to collect data about you. ‘Look at what we’ve done with the controls we’ve built in,’ Cook said. ‘We have private web browsing. We have an intelligent tracker prevention. What we’ve tried to do is come up with ways to help our users through their course of the day. It’s not a perfect thing. I’d be the very first person to say that. But it goes a long way to helping.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Google is not the best search engine for everything. Other search engines have their strong points (use Bing for images and DuckDuckGo for real privacy).
As Apple did with Maps, Cook should have done with Search (except smartly tagged “beta” at launch, of course). It’s not too late to begin rectifying that mistake.
Regardless, if you haven’t already, give DuckDuckGo a try today!
Apple allows users to easily switch to the privacy-respecting DuckDuckGo search engine on Safari:
macOS:
1. Click Safari in the top menu bar.
2. Select Preferences.
3. Click on Search.
4. Select DuckDuckGo.
iOS:
1. Open Settings.
2. Navigate and tap on Safari.
3. Tap on Search Engine.
4. Select DuckDuckGo.
