Apple has debuted a new 60-second ad, “5 Reasons iPad Pro can be your next computer.”

Meet the new iPad Pro. It’s powerful, versatile, and goes anywhere and stays connected everywhere, and it’s even better with the all-new Apple Pencil. It’s like a computer, unlike any computer.

  1. It’s more powerful than most computers.

  2. It’s a scanner. It’s a camera. It’s a notepad. Its a cinema, editing suite, music studio, book, and a computer.

  3. It goes anywhere (LTE).

  4. It’s as easy as this (finger moves words).

  5. It’s even better with Apple Pencil.

“Like a computer unlike any computer.” – Apple

Direct link to video <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUQK7DMys54 target=”_new”>here.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August 2016:

iPad Pro is the computer for the masses.

