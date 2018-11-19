Meet the new iPad Pro. It’s powerful, versatile, and goes anywhere and stays connected everywhere, and it’s even better with the all-new Apple Pencil. It’s like a computer, unlike any computer.
- It’s more powerful than most computers.
-
It’s a scanner. It’s a camera. It’s a notepad. Its a cinema, editing suite, music studio, book, and a computer.
-
It goes anywhere (LTE).
-
It’s as easy as this (finger moves words).
-
It’s even better with Apple Pencil.
“Like a computer unlike any computer.” – Apple
Direct link to video <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUQK7DMys54 target=”_new”>here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August 2016:
iPad Pro is the computer for the masses.
