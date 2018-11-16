“Halló from Iceland! I’m here working on a couple of art commissions and leading a private workshop and I brought the new iPad Pro along to better understand how it can integrate into the mobile photographer workflow,” Austin Mann blogs eponymously. “How does it work to ingest, backup, edit, and share images?”

“The art installation I’m working on is extremely large format (up to 50 ft. wide), so I’m shooting most of this project with the Hasselblad H6D-100c (a 100-megapixel beast). Needless to say, it’s been a great camera to test the speed of this new iPad Pro,” Mann writes. “The first time I held the iPad Pro 12.9”, I had to confirm with the demo’er that this indeed was a 12.9”. I was halfway convinced they’d handed me the smaller one because it felt akin to the 10.5” I use regularly. From that first moment on, it’s been a pleasure to both hold and view the new 12.9” iPad Pro. The same Liquid Retina technology I wrote about with iPhone XR is used, and it’s even more impressive at scale.”

“The Hasselblad I’m shooting with (H6D-100c) captures 100-megapixel images. Each RAW file is 216MB (about 7x the size of a RAW file from a Canon 5D MK IV). Needless to say, these files are HUGE and if the iPad Pro can handle them, it can handle virtually any RAW image,” Mann writes. “The new iPad Pro with Apple Pencil is the biggest generational upgrade I’ve experienced from Apple in a really long time. It feels like the team listened carefully to feedback from creative pros and took action—not just in improving the hardware and iOS, but also in working closely with key partners like Adobe to create uniquely amazing possibilities for the creative community. As a photographer you will find the new iPad Pro super useful in day-to-day activities, but as you come to understand the strengths of this tool, I think you’ll find yourself turning to it frequently as you look for fresh ways to express your artistic vision and create your best work.”

