On Thursday evening Apple gave “its Certified Refurbished Online Store a visual overhaul,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The new site design features larger images, easier navigation between various categories, and more.”

Until yesterday, “Apple’s refurbished store was anything but visually appealing, skipping many of the more modern design trends that have come to other parts of Apple’s website over recent years,” Miller reports. “The homepage of the new Certified Refurbished Online Store features a large banner along the top, with Apple saying its refurbished products come with ‘guaranteed Apple quality.'”

Miller reports, “On the refurbished product homepage, Apple also lays out a set of ‘Featured Offers.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Certified Refurbished Online Store looks and works a bit better now. Check it out here.