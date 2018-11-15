“The Nasdaq romped 1.7%, the S&P 500 rallied 1.1% and the Dow Jones industrial average added 0.8%. Small caps also fared well as the Russell 2000 surged 1.2%,” Gondo writes. “Apple, Cisco, and Microsoft were among the most active Nasdaq gainers by share volume. The trio also boosted the Dow Jones industrial average.”
“Apple snapped a five-session losing streak, leaving investors wondering if it’s hit a bottom. On Wednesday, it fell to 18% off its Oct. 3 high as it tried to regain its 200-day line. Warren Buffett’s latest 13-F filing showed the billionaire investor added 522,802 shares of Apple,” Gondo writes. “The iPhone maker now represents a 25.77% stake in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, up from 23.84% in Q2. Berkshire owns 5% of Apple’s outstanding shares.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Those who got in at well under $190 have to be smiling today. 😁