The research team consisted of F-Secure’s MWR Labs’ Rob Miller, Georgi Geshev, and Fabian Berteke. And according to F-Secure Managing Director Ed Parsons, the team’s discoveries add to MWR Labs’ successful Pwn2Own track record, and exemplify how the competition helps consultants learn so they can offer better protection to customers.
“We use research to push the boundaries of the cyber security industry, helping our clients predict, protect, detect and respond to modern cyber attacks,” said Parsons in a statement. “Pwn2Own is a great opportunity to develop and test ourselves while helping to secure technology many of us rely on. We’re very proud of the team’s latest win and their overall track record in the competition.”
Pwn2Own is a competition organized by the Zero Day Initiative where security researchers compete to exploit popular devices by using previously undisclosed (zero-day) vulnerabilities. The competition is held twice a year, with one event focusing on desktops and another focusing on mobile devices. Internet of Things devices were also included in this year’s mobile competition.
According to F-Secure President and CEO Samu Konttinen, competing in events like Pwn2Own help experts learn to apply creativity and innovative thinking to security research, which ensures they stay a step ahead of attackers.
“Competitions like this give us an opportunity to demonstrate the creativity and innovation we bring to cyber security. That reassures current and potential customers that the human expertise powering our services and solutions is going to help their defenses stay a step ahead of even the most advanced adversaries,” said Konttinen in a statement. “I’m thrilled with the inventiveness that MWR Labs has shown with this research, and I can’t wait to see what our world-class security professionals will come up with next.”
All vendors have been made aware of the vulnerabilities and are now working to patch them. Advisories will be published once patches become available.
Source: F-Secure
