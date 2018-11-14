“Well, Apple fans, it looks like your favorite gadget maker has one more surprise up its sleeve ahead of the holidays this year,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Earlier this week, one of the most prolific leakers who covers mobile tech said that Apple “definitely” still plans to release next-generation AirPods this year.”

“Anonymous Twitter user ‘Mr. White’ has been sharing photos of unreleased products and components for years now, but he still manages to fly under the radar most of the time,” Epstein reports. “Despite the fact that he’s not as well-known as some other gadget leakers, his leaks almost always end up being genuine.”

“We have no concrete details regarding what upgrades Apple’s new AirPods might offer,” Epstein reports. ” We also don’t know if the charging case they ship with will support wireless charging despite Apple having never released the AirPower charging mat it unveiled more than a year ago. All we know is that the second-generation AirPods are pictured in these leaked photos, and that they’re expected to launch before the end of the year.”

MacDailyNews Take: Looking pretty similar to the current AirPods and AirPods Charging Case, but there you have it. Hopefully, we’ll see Apple’s next-gen AirPods ASAP!