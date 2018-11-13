For my Mac mini, “I bought the highest-end i7 processor offered by Apple. I configured it with 8GB of RAM, with the plan to upgrade it myself to 32GB. I added the 10GB Ethernet port and 1TB of flash storage,” Gewirtz writes. “All told, the machine cost $1,999 from Apple. I also spent $288 on some Corsair Vengeance Performance 32GB (2x16GB) 260-Pin DDR4 SO-DIMM (PC4 21300) RAM from Amazon. That made my total cost $2,287.”
“While it’s true you can build a cheaper PC or a Hackintosh than the Mac mini, it is unquestionably NOT true that you can clone the Mac mini as a Hackintosh. Not even close.,” Gewirtz writes. “The Mac mini is a really special little machine and that’s why I, for one, am glad to see it back in the product line with the capabilities it offers. It’s why I bought one and didn’t build a Hackintosh.”
Tons more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the unreplicable T2 and other items you simply cannot get in a Hackintosh, what you save in time and overall hassle is worth well more than the extra you’ll spend to own a real Mac mini.
