MacDailyNews Take: They all do more, and faster, than they used to.

“Apple has launched a bevy of new products this fall, from iPhones to iPads to laptops and more,” Pete Pachal writes for Mashable. “They’re all more expensive than they used to be.”

“That’s disappointing for many consumers, who will be either squeezed to pay more for the devices they want or simply priced out altogether,” Pachal writes. “But Apple’s deepening love for the high end might not be good for the future of the company, either.”

“The trend didn’t just begin this fall. Apple has always leaned toward the high end wherever it aims to compete, and in recent years it’s appeared to consciously double down on that strategy,” Pachal writes. “Apple’s brand counts for a lot: It can afford to charge a huge premium and simply watch the profits ring up. Profits don’t equal influence, however. And if you look at the iPhone and iPad — the company’s most influential products so far — Apple was more aggressive on price than you might remember. They were premium, but they were still accessible compared to what they were competing against. That a lot less true today, and it may mean Apple has less of a voice in what happens tomorrow.”

Read more in the full article here.