MacDailyNews Take: They all do more, and faster, than they used to.
“That’s disappointing for many consumers, who will be either squeezed to pay more for the devices they want or simply priced out altogether,” Pachal writes. “But Apple’s deepening love for the high end might not be good for the future of the company, either.”
“The trend didn’t just begin this fall. Apple has always leaned toward the high end wherever it aims to compete, and in recent years it’s appeared to consciously double down on that strategy,” Pachal writes. “Apple’s brand counts for a lot: It can afford to charge a huge premium and simply watch the profits ring up. Profits don’t equal influence, however. And if you look at the iPhone and iPad — the company’s most influential products so far — Apple was more aggressive on price than you might remember. They were premium, but they were still accessible compared to what they were competing against. That a lot less true today, and it may mean Apple has less of a voice in what happens tomorrow.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has an installed base of 1.3 billion devices and analyses that equate customers are facile. Customers are different and have different means. Some customers are more valuable than others. Apple has amassed these premium customers. This is very clear when looking at App Store revenue vs. Google Play revenue. It’s also the reason why Google pays Apple billions of dollars each year to be the default search on Apple devices.
“All men are created equal.”
Well, not when it comes to users of smartphones and tablets…
The bottom line: Those who settle for Android devices are not equal to iOS users. The fact is that iOS users are worth significantly more than Android settlers to developers, advertisers, third-party accessory makers (speakers, cases, chargers, cables, etc.), vehicle makers, musicians, TV show producers, movie producers, book authors, carriers, retailers, podcasters… The list goes on and on.
The quality of the customer matters. A lot.
Facile “analyses” that look only at market (unit) share, equating one Android settler to one iOS user, make a fatal error by incorrectly equating users of each platform one-to-one.
When it comes to mobile operating systems, all users are simply not equal. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, November 15, 2014
—
Apple targets high-value consumers. Apple separates the wheat from the chaff with their value proposition. Android phone assemblers generally do not target high-value consumers (they target price-conscious customers with endless BOGOF promos) and when they do go after the high-end, they simply do not compete well against iPhone.
Apple customers are the wheat. [Those who settle for Android] for whatever reason, failed to make the cut; they are the chaff. — MacDailyNews, November 13, 2013
—
Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, October 23, 2012
