“If you’ve had problems with the touch responsiveness of your iPhone X’s display, you may be in luck,” Valentina Palladino reports for Ars Technica. “Apple identified a problem with some iPhone X devices that may cause a component of the display module to fail. The company has now launched a program to replace affected screens for free.”

“Apple claims that failed display components have caused touch response issues on some iPhone X devices. Part, or all, of the affected displays may not respond to touch input, or, in some cases, they may only respond intermittently,” Palladino reports. “In other instances, displays react to touch even when they have not been touched.”

“Under the repair program, users can go to Apple or to an authorized service provider to get an iPhone X examined,” Palladino reports. “If they verify that the device is eligible for the repair, the display module will be replaced free of charge.”

This program covers affected iPhone X devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

