“Apple’s latest iPad Pros are gorgeous and impressively powerful,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “Because of this massive overhaul, we are likely to see more new iPad purchases than we’ve seen in a long time, and we’ve got an assortment of tips and tricks to really flex the might of the new models.”

“Before you buy, consider which model first. The 2018 iPad Pros generally come with 4GB of RAM, with a notable exception —the 1TB configurations of the 11- and 12.9-inch tablets comes equipped with 6GB of RAM,” O’Hara writes. “RAM can be useful when dealing with copious amounts of multitasking or endless open Safari tabs amongst other aspects. If you want to max out your potential, go for the 1TB option and get a bonus 2GB of memory.”

“That USB-C port on the bottom of the iPad has a bunch of advantages. One of the being you can charge your iPhone through it,” O’Hara writes. “Even though Apple highlighted charging iPhone, you aren’t limited to purely your handset. Most mobile gear can be powered up. Your Apple Watch, AirPods, headphones, all can draw juice from iPad’s massive battery.”

MacDailyNews Take: We advise that everyone in the market for a new iPad Pro get the 1TB model for the 6GB RAM, budget allowing, as iPads are been uniformly stingy with RAM (often to the point of negatively impacting usability) since the product’s inception. That 6GB should prove to be robust enough to future-proof you for a few years at least!