“Last month, users taking selfies noticed the Smart HDR feature would smooth out their skin to a point that made resulting photos appear doctored,” Yuryev writes. “Known as “beautygate” — a term implying Apple intentionally enabled the effect — the issue was ultimately tracked down to a software bug that at times selected the wrong base frame for HDR processing.”
Yuryev writes, “Apple corrected the Smart HDR quirk with iOS 12.1, released last week.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So it’s back to selfie smoothing apps, if that’s your thing!
