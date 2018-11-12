“Apple was the top-selling mobile phone brand during Alibaba’s record-breaking 24-hour Singles Day shopping event, beating its Chinese rivals,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “Alibaba released a list of products in various categories that had the highest gross merchandise value (GMV), or sales via the e-commerce giant’s various platform. Apple topped the list in the mobile phone category, but Alibaba did not release specific figures on the number of units sold or the total GMV brought in by Apple.”

“Alibaba’s annual event, which is also known as ‘Double 11’ because it falls on Nov. 11, raked in record GMV of 213.5 billion yuan ($30.8 billion),” Kharpal reports. “Huawei… was the second-highest-selling vendor on Alibaba’s platforms during Singles Day. Xiaomi, followed. Samsung, which has been weak in China for some time, was in eighth place.”

“‘It’s a positive sign for Apple, because normally Xiaomi or Huawei has been the top brand. This shows the Chinese smartphone users are maturing fast and they are looking to buy more high end devices, which is a good sign not only for Apple but other brands,’ Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC by phone on Monday,” Kharpal reports.

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.