“Apple’s next-generation of iPhones due out during the second half of 2019 will reportedly jettison LCP-based antenna technology that it first adopted for the iPhone X for MPI, which should improve both costs and production yields,” Katie Marsal reports for AppleInsider.

“‘We predict that the modified polyimide (MPI) will replace Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) and become the mainstream antenna technology of 2H19 new iPhone models,’ TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a research note to clients that has been seen by AppleInsider,” Marsal reports. “‘In total, six LCP antennae are currently being equipped in 2H18 new iPhone models (XS Max, XS, and XR),’ Ming said. ‘We predict that [2019] new iPhone models, including the new 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED, and 6.1-inch LCD models, will adopt four MPI antennae and two LCP antennae.””

Marsal reports, “Kuo notes that MPI and LCP antennae will still be utilized, with lower-end phones continuing with conventional polyimide antenna technology or possibly moving to a variant of the MPI material during the transition to 5G.”

MacDailyNews Take: The more suppliers of quality antennae tech, the better Apple can play them against each other to drive down component costs.