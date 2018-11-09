Parallels Desktop 14 for Mac is now available and is fully optimized for macOS Mojave,” J.R. Bookwalter writes for Macworld. “Version 14 focuses less on whiz-bang new features and instead wisely focuses on where it counts: Under-the-hood performance improvements.”

“You’ll notice the difference each and every time you launch the application, which is the fastest it’s ever been by as much as 80 percent,” Bookwalter writes. “On my Mac, the software launches in under five seconds flat.”

“Windows VMs now start up to 35 percent faster, as do applications that run inside them. The results are quite remarkable; as a longtime Parallels user, this is the closest to running Windows 10 on actual PC hardware I’ve ever seen,” Bookwalter writes. “Whether buying Parallels Desktop 14 for Mac for the first time or taking the annual upgrade plunge, I wouldn’t hesitate to install this version.”

Much more in the full review here.

MacDailyNews Take: Parallels Desktop 14 for Mac remains the virtualization software to beat. If you have to pollute your Mac with Windows, this is the best and safest way to do it.